Christina Applegate hospitalized with kidney infection

Actress Christina Applegate said she was in the hospital with a kidney infection for seven days, but is home recuperating.

The “Dead to Me” actress told listeners to her MeSsy podcast that she was recording the show from a Los Angeles hospital, Entertainment Weekly reported.

She said she wasn’t sure what was going on with her health, other than she had a kidney infection, but that she would recover.

“I didn’t, by the way, people out there, I’m not doing a podcast from the hospital because I felt like doing one from the hospital was an awesome idea,” Applegate said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “We just happen to have this scheduled and they won’t let me leave yet because things are, things are messy, but I’m going to be OK. How am I? I’m, right now, I’m waiting till, at 1 o’clock, I get medicines to feel better. So that’s how I’m doing right now.”

She said the pain from the infection was so bad that she was screaming and that it felt as if her appendix was going to burst, People magazine reported.

Applegate, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2021, said that she started feeling sick while in Europe, but on the flight back to the U.S., she said she decided to go to the hospital.

She demanded to be admitted, saying she told hospital personnel, “I’m staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven’t even thought of, and I want them done.”

Applegate said she woke up the next day with pain on her right side that was “radiating” from back to front.

“So much pain. I’m screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 in the morning."

That’s when they found the infection, and it has since spread to her left kidney, People magazine reported. She was treated with IV antibiotics.

©2024 Cox Media Group