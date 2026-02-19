Chef Anne Burrell left note morning of her death: police

Police have released new details surrounding the death of celebrity chef Ann Burrell.

The New York Police Department said in a police report obtained by People magazine that a “suicidal note” was left in Burrell’s primary bedroom. An investigator also found “suicidal” journal entries on a bed in the room.

A police department source confirmed the news, which was first reported by People, to TMZ.

The Food Network star was found unresponsive on June 17, 2025.

Her husband told police that he “noticed that the bed was made in their room, which is not normal.” The name of an “individual married to Anne” was redacted in the police report.

Bruce Claxton then told police that he found Burrell on the bathroom floor with over-the-counter pills on the floor. He tried to wake her by “shaking her and slapping her in the face,” then called 911.

The New York Times reported last year that about 100 assorted pills were found near her.

He said that Burrell, 55, had “never attempted suicide in the past” and “never talked about it” or never shown “any signs that she would do something like this.”

Her death was ruled a suicide about a month after her death. A medical examiner said Burrell died from “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine,” People magazine reported.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

