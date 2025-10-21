ChatGPT rolls out web browser; meet ChatGPT Atlas

Watch out, Google, we may be ChatGPT-ing instead of Googling questions in the near future.

The artificial intelligence company OpenAI is challenging the web browser juggernaut Google Chrome with its newest endeavor.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Atlas, which, according to the company, is “a new web browser built with ChatGPT at its core,” adding that it “takes us closer to a true super-assistant that understands your world and helps you achieve your goals.”

Atlas will also remember past conversations that will give you starting points to get things done.

It will help ChatGPT learn if you turn on Atlas’s browser memories function.

Agent mode will add another level of automation and context to your work.

“ChatGPT can also do work for you in Atlas using agent mode, with improvements that make it faster and more useful by working with your browsing context. It’s now better at researching and analyzing, automating tasks, and planning events or booking appointments while you browse,” the company said.

Atlas launched on macOS on Tuesday to ChatGPT Free, Plus, Pro and Go users. It will be available for Windows, iOS and Android users soon, but no date was provided.

It is also available in Beta for Business and Enterprise users if enabled by administrators.

