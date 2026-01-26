Celebrity hairstylist Kim Vo dies after cancer battle

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Vo has died after a battle with colorectal cancer.

Vo was 55 years old.

His husband, Adeel Khan, announced his death, writing on Instagram that “My beloved husband, best friend, partner in life & business, Kim Vō, has taken his final breath.”

He said Vo was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018.

TMZ said Vo was a stylist to stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Uma Thurman and Pamela Anderson, among others.

Nicky Hilton posted, “Sending so much love. He was such a kind and sweet person,” People magazine reported.

Tori Spelling called him “an amazing human. Filled with such light and love.”

In addition to his hair styling business, he also appeared as a judge on “Shear Genius” and was part of the makeup department on “Extreme Makeover,” according to IMDB.

A statement on Kim Vo Salon‘s website said his final wish was a legacy of helping others, People magazine said.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky. I’ve experienced love, happiness and meaningful relationships on and off screen. I don’t need anything more, but I do want to use the platform, knowledge and success I’ve worked so hard for to help others,” he wrote before his death.

“Everything I’ve been blessed with also belongs to the communities that have made me who I am. I want my life to be celebrated with joy, positivity, and now, health-first vigilance. That is the meaning of life. That is the meaning of my life,”

©2026 Cox Media Group