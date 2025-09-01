Trending

Boy, 11, fatally shot after ‘ding-dong ditch’ prank

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Houston police.
Boy fatally shot: File photo. Houston police said an 11-year-old boy was fatally shot while playing a "ding-dong ditch" doorbell prank. (Houston Police Department )
HOUSTON — An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot while playing a doorbell ditch prank in Houston on Saturday, authorities said.

Officials with the Houston Police Department said a suspect was detained after the shooting occurred in the eastern section of the city at about 11 p.m. CT.

Police said the boy and his friends were playing “ding-dong ditch” when they arrived at the home.

The prank involves people ringing a doorbell at a residence and fleeing before someone inside the home opens the door.

“A witness says someone ran out of that house and was shooting at the kids running down the street, and unfortunately, sadly enough, one of the boys who was 11 years old was shot in the back,” Houston Police Department homicide Detective Sgt. Michael Cass said.

The boy, who has not yet been identified by police, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and died of his wounds Sunday.

Police have not released the shooter’s name and have not indicated whether any charges have been filed, a spokesperson said. The alleged gunman has not been arrested, police said.

Cass told reporters that the circumstances do not appear to support a self-defense claim.

“In my opinion, it does not look like any type of self-defense,” he said. “It wasn’t close to the house, so it’ll more than likely be a murder charge.”

An investigation is ongoing.

