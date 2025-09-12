‘Big miracle, big love!’ Baby boy is hospital’s biggest baby

RIVERSIDE, Fla. — A not-so-little baby is being called a “Big miracle” in Florida.

“Little” Annan was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverside, Florida, on Sept. 3.

According to the hospital’s Facebook page, he is “believed to be among the biggest babies, if not the biggest baby,” born at the facility.

He was born weighing 13 pounds, 15 ounces, or one ounce shy of 14 pounds. His mom said he was 22 and 3/4 inches long.

Big miracle, big love! This is baby boy Annan born in our hospital on September 3. Annan is believed to be among the... Posted by St. Joseph's Hospital-South on Thursday, September 4, 2025

An average baby’s weight is about 7 to 7 1/2 pounds when they’re born, according to Parents magazine.

His mom, Daniella Hines, told “Today,” “He was the talk of the maternity ward!”

She thinks it was genetics that helped Annan get so big since both she and her husband are tall. She’s 6 feet tall and her husband, Andre Sr., is 6 feet, 2 inches.

Hines was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but her glucose levels were controlled. The condition can lead to larger babies.

Annan’s brother was less than two pounds smaller than his little brother when he was born, weighing 12 pounds, 11 ounces.

Still, Hines said Annan’s size was a surprise when he was delivered by C-section.

“He was so big. I was like, ‘Whose baby is this? He came out of me?’" Hines told “Today.” “Then everybody starts coming in because it’s not every day you see an almost 14-pound baby pop out. He was like a little celebrity.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group