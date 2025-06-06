Beloved ‘Cheers’ star George Wendt’s cause of death revealed

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has determined what caused George Wendt’s death.

According to the death certificate, the beloved “Cheers” actor died from cardiac arrest, TMZ reported.

Underlying causes were congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease and hypertension, with other contributing conditions such as end-stage renal disease and hyperlipidemia, or high cholesterol.

The death certificate said Wendt,76, was pronounced dead at 10 a.m. on May 20 and was cremated on May 28, TMZ reported.

A family member said he died peacefully in his sleep, Fox News reported.

They released a statement announcing his death, which said, “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him."

Wendt played Norm Peterson during “Cheers” 275 episode run. He was nominated six consecutive times for the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, according to IMDB.

