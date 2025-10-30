Anca Faur, wife of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, dead at 66

Anca Faur, the fourth wife of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, died Tuesday, according to the families of the chemical engineer and the second man to walk on the moon. She was 66.

According to a social media post, Faur "peacefully passed away last night with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu, by her side."

No cause of death was given.

Faur held a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

She met Aldrin in December 2017 at a work event and began dating five months later. They were married on Jan. 20, 2023 -- Aldrin’s 93rd birthday -- in a small ceremony at a park close to their home.

Faur served as treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and as Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC, according to the family’s social media post.

She also spent nearly 20 years at Johnson Matthey, a chemicals and sustainable technologies institution based in London, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Faur studied organic chemistry technology at Politehnica University Timisoara in Romania and was a chemical engineer and university research assistant for seven years in her native country.

“I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life,” the 95-year-old Aldrin said in a statement. “She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly.”

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong were part of the Apollo 11 crew that landed on the moon’s surface on July 20, 1969. Armstrong was the first person to step on the lunar surface, with Aldrin, who piloted the lunar module, following minutes later.

“Beautiful view,” Aldrin remarked at the time.

Michael Collins, the third member of the crew, piloted the command module that circled the moon while Armstrong and Aldrin were on the surface.

Aldrin was famously photographed saluting the U.S. flag while on the lunar surface.

In 1954, Aldrin married Joan Archer, with whom he shares three children. After their divorce in 1974, he married Beverly Van Zile a year later. That marriage ended after three years.

A decade later, Aldrin married Lois Driggs. They divorced in 2012.

