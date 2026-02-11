All aboard: Amtrak unveils new Airo trains

A new train will be rolling out of the station.

Amtrak introduced its new Airo trains that the company said were “built to deliver greater comfort, improved reliability, and modern connectivity.”

The Airo is being called the foundation of Amtrak’s modernization effort and the expansion of its capacity.

The new trains will first roll out as part of the Cascades service in the Pacific Northwest, with all eight trainsets expected to be finished this year.

The Northeast Regional route is slated to get the new Airo trains next year.

In all, there will be 83 Airo trains across the country over the next few years.

The new trains follow the NextGen Acela, which started rolling along the Northeast Corridor in August and carried more than 60,000 passengers in the first month.

