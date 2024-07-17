76th Emmy Awards nominations announced; see the list of nominees

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale announced the television shows, limited series and actors that are considered among the best this year.

The previous Emmy Awards ceremony was held in January and had been delayed because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes, so there has been a short turnaround between ceremonies, The New York Times reported.

The shows aired between June 2023 and May 2024, according to Emmy officials.





Here are the nominees:

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Progam

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Lead Actor in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer

Richard Gadd

Jon Hamm

Tom Hollander

Andrew Scott

Lead Actress in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster

Brie Larson

Juno Temple

Sofia Vergara

Naomi Watts

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Carrie Coon

Maya Erskine

Anna Sawai

Imelda Staunton

Reese Witherspoon

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba

Donald Glover

Walton Goggins

Gary Oldman

Hiroyuki Sanada

Dominic West

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry

Larry David

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jermy Allen White

D’Pharaoh Woon-a-tai

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Selena Gomez

Maya Rudolph

Jean Smart

Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

The following categories were not announced during the event but were shared online.

Supporting Actress in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning

Lily Gladstone

Jessica Gunning

Aja Naomi King

Diane Lane

Nava Mau

Kali Reis

Supporting Actor in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey

Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Goodman-Hill

John Hawkes

Laamorne Morris

Lewis Pullman

Treat Williams

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski

Nicole Beharie

Elizabeth Debicki

Greta Lee

Lesley Manville

Karen Pittman

Holland Taylor

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano

Billy Crudup

Mark Duplass

Jon Hamm

Takehiro Hira

Jack Lowden

Jonathan Pryce

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett

Liza Colon-Zayas

Hannah Einbinder

Janelle James

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Meryl Streep

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce

Paul Downs

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Paul Rudd

Tyler James Williams

Bowen Yang

To see the complete list, visit Emmys.com.

The 76th Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 15. No host has been named, the Times reported.

