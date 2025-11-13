70-year-old woman sitting on front porch dies after vehicle crashes into her home

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman sitting on her front porch died Wednesday when a speeding vehicle careened off the road and crashed into her home, authorities said.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Janice Walker, 70, of San Antonio, died at an area hospital. Police said the crash occurred at about 10:55 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Her official cause of death has yet to be announced.

A neighbor, Marie Rose, said she was sitting outside her house when she heard a speeding vehicle -- a Mercedes sedan -- headed toward a 90-degree curve on Dafoste Avenue.

The sedan failed to negotiate the curve and kept going straight, jumping the curb and striking Walker before crashing into the front of her home.

“When I saw that car, it flew up like a plane getting ready to take off and then ran straight into the house and she was sitting right there on the porch,” Rose told KENS. “I saw her sitting there on the porch and he impaled her into the front door and knocked her through the door.”

The driver fled the scene despite Rose’s attempts to stop him.

“He was just adamant on leaving, and he just took off down the road,” Rose told WOAI. “I tried to tell him you’re gonna get in more trouble if you leave the scene, but he left.”

Police said the driver fled on foot after the crash. Officials said he faces a collision involving death charge.

“You could have stayed with us and we would have prayed with you and we could try to be advocates for you, but you decided to be a coward and leave the scene and let that woman die by herself,” Rose told KENS. “Her legs broken, her ankles broken, bleeding out. She’s a diabetic, sir, like you just left her!”

Family member Anntwanette Hamilton told the television station that the home used to be protected by a cyclone fence and a hedgerow that helped stop vehicles that jumped the curb. She added that signs at the sharp curve had been removed.

City officials attributed the crash to excessive speed and said they will review the street for “traffic-calming measures.” Officials with San Antonio’s public works department said there was no record of a curve warning sign, adding that hedges were removed in 2023 for sidewalk installation.

No arrests have been made in the case. An investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 Cox Media Group