2 killed, at least 5 injured in shooting at private party in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas — Two people were killed and others injured in a shooting that happened during a fight at a party in Amarillo, Texas, early Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Amarillo Police Department said that just before 1 a.m., officers were called to an events center located inside a shopping center at 4515 S. Georgia about a shooting where multiple people were injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found out that a fight broke out at a party and someone started shooting at some point during the fight, according to KVII.

Police said seven people were injured and one person died at the scene. Six victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle or first responders. One person died at the hospital from their injuries.

Police said that the other five have a variety of injuries but are expected to survive.

Semagea D Smith, 32, and Dequincton T. Taylor, 28, were both identified as the deceased by police.

No arrests have been made, according to KFDA.