Officials: At least 2 killed after small plane crashes into vehicle during emergency landing

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — At least two people were killed after a plane attempting to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in Collier County, Florida, crashed with a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were killed as a result of the crash on Interstate 75 near Pine Ridge Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. The agency said that there were five people on board of the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet, according to The Associated Press.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said that the plane crashed with a vehicle as it was landing, WFTV reported.

The FAA said that the area of Interstate 75 between milepost 111 and milepost 105 where the plane crashed will be closed for at least 24 hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

The FAA said it along with the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people who died in the crash.

