2 adults killed, 7 children injured in Alabama ATV accident

PIEDMONT, Ala. — Two adults were killed and seven children were injured when an ATV crashed and rolled at an Alabama off-road park on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was called in to police at about 3:47 p.m. CT from Indian Mountain ATV Park.

Spring Garden Fire Department and Piedmont Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

According to EMA Director Shawn Rogers, emergency responders learned that a side-by-side RZR carrying nine people collided with another RZR, then overturned and hit a tree. The driver was ejected and died at the scene.

A woman and three children were transported to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. The woman later died from her injuries.

Four of the injured children were flown to the Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia, WSB-TV reported.

The seven children involved in the accident ranged in age from 1 to 12 years old, Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said.

“This is a tragic accident and highlights the importance of operating RZRs and other recreational vehicles in a safe and responsible manner,” Shaver said. “Always wear your restraint system and never exceed the number of passengers your vehicle is designed for.”

Monica Watkins, a friend of the family, told WSB that the woman who died was Ashley Hawkins. She added that she has lived with Hawkins for four years and helps her raise her children.

“They keep asking for momma, and I don’t want to say because we haven’t told them about her yet,” Watkins told the television station. “I have to be strong for these babies because I’m going to have to play the mother role. I can never replace their mom, but I’m going to have to feel like mom.”

Watkins identified the other deceased adult victim as Marcus Ragland, whom she says was the father of two of Hawkins’ children.

The sheriff’s office has not officially released the names of any of the victims.

The location of the accident was remote and difficult to access, the sheriff’s office said. That made it necessary for ATV park staff to escort emergency personnel to the site.

“Scenes like this are always difficult, especially when they involve children,” Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald said in a statement. “Please do everything you can to ensure the safety of yourself and those around you.”

An investigation is ongoing. Piedmont is located approximately 90 minutes west of Atlanta.

