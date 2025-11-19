Pilots with Allegiant Airlines picketed today at airports across Central Florida

SANFORD, Fla. — Pilots with Allegiant Airlines picketed at airports across the United States today, including Orlando-Sanford International Airport, demanding fair compensation and improved working conditions.

Allegiant Airlines has more than 1,400 employees nationwide, with pilots advocating for a contract that more accurately recognizes their efforts and dedication. The airline operates at a variety of airport hubs across the country, including the Orlando-Sanford Airport.

Oliver Shields, a captain at Allegiant Airlines, highlighted the importance of improved pay and working conditions for pilots.

The pilots’ demonstration is part of broader negotiations for a fair contract with Allegiant Airlines. Although the exact details of these negotiations are not shared, the pilots’ main requests include seeking fair compensation and better work rules.

Allegiant Airlines hasn’t responded to pilots’ picketing or contract demands, raising questions about its stance on negotiations and pilots’ concerns. As pilots seek a fair contract, these negotiations could impact the airline’s operations and set a labor relations precedent.

