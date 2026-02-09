Today is the deadline to register to vote, in the upcoming midterm elections

ORLANDO, Fla. — Various city council seats and mayoral positions are currently up for grabs.

Local Floridians can visit the Orange County elections website to request a vote-by-mail ballot, find polling places, and check their registration status.

READ: Early voting will take place from March 2nd through 8th. Election Day is set for Tuesday, March 10th.

Early voting begins 10 – 15 days before an election. Note the locations, dates, and hours of operation vary.

Early Voting Locations:

Apopka Community Center -

519 S. Central Ave. Apopka, FL 32703 ( In the Apopka City Hall Complex)

( Supervisor of Elections Office -

119 W. Kaley St. Orlando, FL 32806 (Between Orange Ave and I-4)

Please bring photo and signature identification. Acceptable forms of photo identification include:

Florida driver’s license



Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles



United States passport



Debit or credit card



Military identification



Student identification



Retirement center identification



Neighborhood association identification



Public assistance identification



State of Florida concealed weapon or firearm license



Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the federal government, state, a county, or a municipality.



Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

If the picture identification does not contain a signature, you will be asked to show an additional identification with your signature.

If you need help reading or marking your ballot, you may bring someone with you, or poll workers are available to assist.

Spanish language assistance and ADA-compliant voting equipment are available at all early voting locations.

If you receive information that is not official communication from our office, don’t assume it’s right. When in doubt, check with us! You can find information on this website or call us at: 407-836-VOTE (8386).

Election day is set for Tuesday, March 10. All vote-by-mail ballots must be turned in to the county elections office by 7 p.m. on that day.

Request a vote-by-mail ballot, or locate your polling place and more on the Orange County supervisor of elections website.

(CLICK HERE) For help finding more information on the N.A.S.S. (National Association of Secretaries of State) website.

View the U.S. Department of State Fact-Checking briefing, HERE.

