TikTok dethrones YouTube and Instagram as the top social app for news among young people

TikTok has become the top social media platform for young adults to consume news, surpassing YouTube and Instagram, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Forty-three percent of 18- to 29-year-olds regularly get news from TikTok, compared to 41% for YouTube and Facebook.

Social media is the primary source of news for this age group, with 76% saying they often or sometimes get news from social platforms.

Despite concerns about misinformation, half of young adults trust social media as a news source, with a new wave of independent news influencers emerging on platforms like TikTok to deliver news in a more relatable manner.

