TikTok collaborates with cleaning brands to share household tips

TikTok has partnered with major cleaning brands like Clorox, Mr. Clean, and Method to share household cleaning tips directly on the platform.

The collaboration aims to provide users with practical cleaning knowledge through short, easy-to-follow videos.

Viewers can learn how to tackle tough stains, organize spaces, and address everyday cleaning challenges in kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas of the home.

The initiative aims to benefit both TikTok and the cleaning companies by providing valuable content to users and connecting brands with potential customers.

The tips and step-by-step instructions will appear regularly on the brands’ official TikTok accounts.

