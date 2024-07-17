News

Things to do: Astro Fest, Janet Jackson, Zach Bryan & more this weekend in Central Florida

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s an exciting weekend ahead in Central Florida.

On Friday, July 19th, through Sunday, July 21st, it’s Moon Fest Weekend at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

On Saturday, July 20th and Sunday, July 21st, Astro Fest goes on at the Orlando Science Center.

Astro Fest blasts off at Orlando Science Center The Orlando Science Center is offering an out-of-this-world experience for families. (Orlando Science Center /Orlando Science Center)

On Saturday, July 20th, Asia: Heat of the Moment Tour comes to Hard Rock Cafe & Live Orlando.

Show begins at 7 p.m.

The Heat of the Moment Tour with Asia

On Saturday, July 20th, Janet Jackson performs at the Kia Center.

Show begins at 8 p.m.

Janet Jackson

On Saturday, July 20th, Orlando City SC battles New York City FC at Inter&Co Stadium.

Game-time is 7:30 p.m.

MLS postpones Orlando City SC match in Columbus after COVID-19 cases confirmed

On Sunday, July 21st, Country music star, Zach Bryan, performs his The Quittin Time Tour at the Kia Center.

Show starts at 7 p.m.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi)

On Sunday, July 21st, magician and comedian, Justin Willman, performs the Illusionati Tour at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Show begins at 7 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center (Dr. Phillips Center)

Make sure to follow WDBO on FacebookInstagram X.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!