Tampa based Project ‘DYNAMO’ deployed a team to Jamaica in hopes of aid with hurricane recovery help

Florida — Project ‘DYNAMO’ is now preparing to deploy a team of military veterans and first responders to Jamaica, in hopes of assisting with Hurricane Melissa recovery, according to a statement from the organization.

Project ‘DYNAMO’ was founded back in 2021, during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Which prompted the organization to then launch its first mission(s) to rescue Americans, and any allies left behind. The non-profit was originally co-founded by Bryan Stern to provide search, rescue, & aid in conflict zones, as well as, disaster areas where government assistance was unavailable.

Hurricane Melissa is a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of up to 175 mph. It’s currently expected to make landfall in Jamaica, before noon, on Tuesday. The catastrophic hit from the Category 5 Hurricane Melissa, has been named Operation Cool Runnings.

Project ‘DYNAMO' is a veteran-led, donor-funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to “rescuing Americans and allies in conflict zones and disaster areas worldwide.”

Military veterans and first responders, who are interested in volunteering, can submit their information here.

The group is now gathering supplies from all across the country, and’s set to deploy to Jamaica from Miami, as early as Wednesday morning.

Individual donations can be made here, & organizations wishing to support by donating bulk supplies can contact: info@projectdynamo.net.

