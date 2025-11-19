STUDY: Some parents paying more for child care than rent

New research from LendingTree finds childcare for infants is more expensive than rent in nearly a dozen cities.

The average monthly cost of full-time infant care at a center is $1,282, which is about 25% less than the average monthly cost of renting a two-bedroom space, according to Lending Tree.

In Springfield, Massachusetts, monthly infant care is nearly $2,000, exceeding the rent for a two-bedroom apartment by 15%.

Other cities where childcare costs surpass rent include Milwaukee, Wichita, Omaha, Baltimore, and Buffalo.

The average cost of childcare rose 13.3% from 2023 to 2024, with a 35.5% increase from five years prior, as reported by Childcare Aware of America.

While some Americans have expressed concerns about affordability, others have cited economic issues in recent elections.

