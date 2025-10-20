Study links ‘very hot’ coffee and tea with cancer risk

A recent study tracking nearly half a million people found that drinking very hot beverages may significantly increase the risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

The research, published in the British Journal of Cancer, revealed that consuming more than eight cups of very hot beverages daily raised the risk by 5.64 times compared to warm drinks.

The study emphasized that the temperature of the beverages, not their content, was the key factor in ESCC risk.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies very hot beverages, particularly traditional South American maté tea, as “probably carcinogenic to humans,” and the researchers suggest reducing the temperature of beverages for those who like them very hot to lower the risk of ESCC.

While the study highlighted the potential dangers of very hot drinks, it also acknowledged the broader health benefits of tea and coffee consumption.

Researchers recommended reducing beverage temperatures to lower the risk of ESCC.

