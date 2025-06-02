News

Snakes on a plane: smuggler caught with dozens of venomous vipers

By Laurel Lee
pit viper
Favorite animal photos from the Wildlife Conservation Society Mangshan pit vipers are seldom encountered in the wild, but visitors to WCS’s Bronx Zoo in 2023 began having an opportunity to observe a hatchling in the nursery at the World of Reptiles. (Julie Larsen/Julie Larsen © WCS)
A passenger was caught smuggling dozens of venomous vipers into Mumbai, India from Thailand.

The snakes, including three spider-tailed horned vipers, five Asian leaf turtles, and 44 Indonesian pit vipers from the passenger, were hidden in checked-in baggage.

The passenger was arrested, and the snakes were seized by Mumbai Customs.

This incident is a rare seizure of snakes in Mumbai, where customs officers more commonly find smuggled gold, cash, or drugs.

In previous cases, passengers have been caught smuggling endangered species like Siamang gibbons and turtles into the country.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

