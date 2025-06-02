Snakes on a plane: smuggler caught with dozens of venomous vipers

A passenger was caught smuggling dozens of venomous vipers into Mumbai, India from Thailand.

The snakes, including three spider-tailed horned vipers, five Asian leaf turtles, and 44 Indonesian pit vipers from the passenger, were hidden in checked-in baggage.

The passenger was arrested, and the snakes were seized by Mumbai Customs.

This incident is a rare seizure of snakes in Mumbai, where customs officers more commonly find smuggled gold, cash, or drugs.

In previous cases, passengers have been caught smuggling endangered species like Siamang gibbons and turtles into the country.

