News

Snack giant Jell-O goes vegan

By Laurel Lee
Jell-o Jell-o
By Laurel Lee

Jell-O, a classic dessert brand, has launched its first vegan product: Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding.

It’s in response to the growing demand for plant-based options.

The new pudding, priced at $3.99 for a four-pack, taps into the expanding vegan dessert market, which is projected to reach $5.26 billion by 2032.

With oat milk as a key ingredient, Jell-O aims to cater to the increasing number of dairy-free consumers, especially those with allergies or lactose intolerance.

The company’s foray into plant-based desserts reflects a broader trend in the food industry toward sustainability and health-conscious innovation.

Jell-O’s move into the plant-based space is expected to make dairy-free options more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!