Snack giant Jell-O goes vegan

Jell-O, a classic dessert brand, has launched its first vegan product: Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding.

It’s in response to the growing demand for plant-based options.

The new pudding, priced at $3.99 for a four-pack, taps into the expanding vegan dessert market, which is projected to reach $5.26 billion by 2032.

With oat milk as a key ingredient, Jell-O aims to cater to the increasing number of dairy-free consumers, especially those with allergies or lactose intolerance.

The company’s foray into plant-based desserts reflects a broader trend in the food industry toward sustainability and health-conscious innovation.

Jell-O’s move into the plant-based space is expected to make dairy-free options more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.

