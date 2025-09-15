News

Skincare manufacturer recalls more products over potentially life-threatening infection risk

By Laurel Lee
Washing hands with soap (Alexander Raths/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Laurel Lee

DermaRite has issued a recall for 16 hand soap products due to potential contamination with Burkholderia cepacia bacteria, which can cause serious infections.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The recalled products, which were all set to expire on or before August 2027, include a list available on DermaRite’s website and listed out by the FDA.

They were distributed across the United States and in Puerto Rico.

DermaRite has expressed regret for any inconvenience and emphasized its commitment to maintaining high standards of care.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact DermaRite directly for more information.

Consumers should contact their doctor or healthcare provider if they have experienced problems related to using the affected products and report any adverse reactions to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!