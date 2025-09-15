Skincare manufacturer recalls more products over potentially life-threatening infection risk

DermaRite has issued a recall for 16 hand soap products due to potential contamination with Burkholderia cepacia bacteria, which can cause serious infections.

The recalled products, which were all set to expire on or before August 2027, include a list available on DermaRite’s website and listed out by the FDA.

They were distributed across the United States and in Puerto Rico.

DermaRite has expressed regret for any inconvenience and emphasized its commitment to maintaining high standards of care.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact DermaRite directly for more information.

Consumers should contact their doctor or healthcare provider if they have experienced problems related to using the affected products and report any adverse reactions to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

