Six lost Texas hikers spend 25 hours trapped on Colorado mountain, rescuers say

By Laurel Lee
GREENHORN MOUNTAIN, CO — A group of six hikers from Texas, including five minors, got lost in rugged terrain on a Colorado mountain during a day hike near Graneros Creek.

They became disoriented and called for help, prompting a search and rescue operation that lasted through the night.

Rescuers faced challenging conditions but successfully located and evacuated all six hikers, who were uninjured but exhausted.

The Pueblo County Sheriff expressed gratitude for the positive outcome and highlighted the dedication of the rescue teams involved in the operation.

