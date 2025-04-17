Scientists find “strongest evidence yet” of life on distant planet K2-18b

Astronomers have detected potential signs of life on the exoplanet K2-18b, located 124 light years away in the Leo constellation.

Using the James Webb Space Telescope, researchers found biosignature chemicals in the planet’s atmosphere, indicating the possibility of microbial life.

While the discovery is promising, more observations are needed to confirm these findings.

K2-18b is considered a hycean planet, potentially hosting tiny microbes in its hydrogen-rich atmosphere, though some experts remain skeptical about its habitability.

Further research and observations are required to determine if K2-18b could indeed support life.

