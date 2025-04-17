News

Scientists find “strongest evidence yet” of life on distant planet K2-18b

By Laurel Lee
(NASA, ESA, CSA, Leah Hustak (STScI))
By Laurel Lee

Astronomers have detected potential signs of life on the exoplanet K2-18b, located 124 light years away in the Leo constellation.

Using the James Webb Space Telescope, researchers found biosignature chemicals in the planet’s atmosphere, indicating the possibility of microbial life.

While the discovery is promising, more observations are needed to confirm these findings.

K2-18b is considered a hycean planet, potentially hosting tiny microbes in its hydrogen-rich atmosphere, though some experts remain skeptical about its habitability.

Further research and observations are required to determine if K2-18b could indeed support life.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!