Rudy Farias: New details revealed about Texas man who went missing as a teen

Questions remain after a 25-year-old Texas man was found alive after being missing for eight years.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias, then 17 years old, was reported missing in 2015 after his dogs returned home without him following a walk near his home in northeast Houston.

In late June, Farias was found unresponsive outside a church in southeast Houston and police were called to the scene. Police then notified his mother, Janie Santana, who is now accused of hiding Farias in her home, as well as sexually abusing and drugging him during the time she claimed he went missing.

The allegations come after Farias privately spoke to community activist and counselor Quanell X at a Houston Hotel, describing the abuse in detail.

Family members say they reportedly spotted Farias in 2018 living behind their home, but was not found when detectives arrived. Neighbors who live on the same street as Farias’ mother say they have seen Farias living at her house and was never missing.

