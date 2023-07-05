News

Rudy Farias: New details revealed about Texas man who went missing as a teen

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Missing Teen Found (Uncredited)

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Questions remain after a 25-year-old Texas man was found alive after being missing for eight years.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias, then 17 years old, was reported missing in 2015 after his dogs returned home without him following a walk near his home in northeast Houston.

In late June, Farias was found unresponsive outside a church in southeast Houston and police were called to the scene. Police then notified his mother, Janie Santana, who is now accused of hiding Farias in her home, as well as sexually abusing and drugging him during the time she claimed he went missing.

The allegations come after Farias privately spoke to community activist and counselor Quanell X at a Houston Hotel, describing the abuse in detail.

Family members say they reportedly spotted Farias in 2018 living behind their home, but was not found when detectives arrived. Neighbors who live on the same street as Farias’ mother say they have seen Farias living at her house and was never missing.

Read more at TheDailyMail.com

©2023 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!