‘Revolutionary’ AI-powered mammograms can predict breast cancer risk

A new AI-powered analysis called Clairity Breast can predict the likelihood of developing breast cancer in the next few years using mammogram images.

The technology, authorized by the FDA, is being implemented in some U.S. hospitals and can help identify individuals at higher risk for breast cancer.

‘The computer can learn the patterns in a mammogram in a woman that will develop breast cancer in the next five years and distinguish those from women that will not," Dr. Connie Lehman, founder of Clairity and chief of breast imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital, told NBC’s Savannah Sellers during an Oct. 22, 2025 segment on the TODAY show.

In a 2022 study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, predictions from the Clairity model were often more accurate than traditional risk assessment tools.

While the technology is considered revolutionary, experts caution against over-reliance on the results and emphasize the importance of appropriate screening based on risk levels.

