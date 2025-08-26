Probe launched into Honda, Acura vehicles

Safety regulators are investigating over 1.4 million vehicles from Honda and Acura due to reports of engine failures

Specifically, the engine failures are related to connecting rod bearing issues.

The investigation follows more than 400 reports of engine failures in November 2023, prompting a recall of 249,000 vehicles.

The failure of the connecting rod bearing can lead to engine damage, stalling, and potential safety risks.

An engine rod bearing holds the crankshaft and connecting rod in place as they rotate, according to the auto eCommerce site, CarParts.com.

When the bearing fails, drivers can hear a rapping noise in their engine.

While the reported engine failures are not linked to the previous recall, the investigation aims to address the significant number of incidents reported in Honda and Acura models dating back to 2016.

The full list of the affected vehicles includes:

Acura MDX, model year 2016 to 2020

Acura TLX, model year 2018 to 2020

Honda Odyssey, model year 2018 to 2020

Honda Pilot, model year 2016 to 2020

Honda Ridgeline, model year 2017 to 2019

