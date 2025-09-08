Postal traffic to US drops more than 80% due to trade exemption

Postal traffic to the U.S. has plummeted following the suspension of a trade exemption rule by the Trump administration.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

That’s according to the Universal Postal Union.

The global postal network experienced a drastic decline in mail enroute to the U.S. after the exemption for small packages under $800 ended on August 29, 2025.

Data shows an 81% drop in traffic on that day compared to the previous week.

READ: What to know about Trump’s shifting tariff deadline

The UPU is working on a technical solution to restore mail flow to the U.S., while the Trump administration defends the move as a measure to combat criminal activities and reduce the trade deficit.

As a result, 88 postal operators have suspended services to the U.S. until a resolution is reached.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group