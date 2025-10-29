POLL: Younger Americans less concerned about political violence and free speech threats

A recent AP-NORC poll found that younger adults are less concerned about political violence than older adults in the wake of recent assassinations of political figures.

About 4 in 10 U.S. adults are worried about political violence directed at conservatives or liberals, with anxiety levels lower among young adults.

Older adults, particularly those over 60, are more worried about political violence directed at conservatives or liberals compared to younger adults.

The poll also revealed a significant partisan divide, with Republicans and Democrats expressing high concern about violence against their own side and less worry about violence against the other side.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to see freedom of speech and freedom of the press as facing a major threat, with partisan divides on the perception of threats to fundamental rights.

