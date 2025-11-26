POLL: Voters frustrated with economic reality as holiday season hits

As the holiday season approaches, Americans are feeling the economic strain, with rising prices on groceries, electric bills, and new cars.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Despite President Trump’s promises to lower prices, inflation has remained at 3 percent since his inauguration.

Trump’s approval rating on the economy has dropped to 36 percent, with even Republicans expressing dissatisfaction with the rising costs.

Four in 10 Republicans say Trump is portraying prices and inflation as better than they really are, highlighting a disconnect between his message and their real-world experiences.

READ: U.S. employers added surprisingly solid 119,000 jobs in September, government says in delayed report

Tariffs and labor shortages are driving the affordability crisis, with businesses passing on tariff costs to consumers, leading to higher prices at the grocery store and for cars.

Labor shortages due to Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigration are reshaping the farm labor force, leading to higher wages for farmers and eventually higher costs for shoppers, contributing to the overall rise in prices.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group