POLL SAYS: Gaza deal sought ‘enduring peace,’ but Americans are skeptical it will last

A recent Gaza peace deal aims to bring stability to the region after years of conflict, but many Americans are skeptical of its longevity.

A YouGov/Economist poll found that 41% of respondents believe the peace will last less than six months, with only 10% predicting it will hold for one to five years.

The deal, brokered by President Donald Trump, includes a cease-fire and the return of hostages, but doubts remain about its sustainability.

Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism about the peace deal, stating that “Things are going frankly better than I expected that they were.”

Israeli diplomat Alon Pinkas criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s role in the peace deal, calling it an agreement signed under duress and suggesting Netanyahu is manipulating Trump.

Recent clashes between the Israeli military and Hamas have tested the fragile agreement, highlighting the challenges ahead.

