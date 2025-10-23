News

POLL SAYS: Gaza deal sought ‘enduring peace,’ but Americans are skeptical it will last

By Laurel Lee
Israel Palestinians Gaza Palestinians walk trough the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
By Laurel Lee

A recent Gaza peace deal aims to bring stability to the region after years of conflict, but many Americans are skeptical of its longevity.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

A YouGov/Economist poll found that 41% of respondents believe the peace will last less than six months, with only 10% predicting it will hold for one to five years.

The deal, brokered by President Donald Trump, includes a cease-fire and the return of hostages, but doubts remain about its sustainability.

Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism about the peace deal, stating that “Things are going frankly better than I expected that they were.”

READ: US envoys visit Israel to bolster truce, and Gaza militants hand over a hostage’s remains

Israeli diplomat Alon Pinkas criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s role in the peace deal, calling it an agreement signed under duress and suggesting Netanyahu is manipulating Trump.

Recent clashes between the Israeli military and Hamas have tested the fragile agreement, highlighting the challenges ahead.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!