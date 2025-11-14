Poll: Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say they have a good friend in the other party

A recent NBC News survey revealed that Republicans are more likely to have close friends from the opposite political party than Democrats.

The poll found that 82% of Republicans have at least one close Democratic friend, compared to 64% of Democrats with a close Republican friend.

The survey also showed that moderate Republicans and Democrats are more likely to have friends from the opposite party than their conservative or liberal counterparts.

Additionally, the survey highlighted a growing desire for a third political party in the U.S., with 62% of adults supporting the idea.

Other factors, like age, gender and college education, did not have notably large effects on how likely people were to say they had a cross-partisan friendship.

However, religion stood out: Republicans who attended religious services more frequently were slightly less likely to have a Democratic close friend, while more religious Democrats were the opposite. Democrats who frequently attend religious services were about 10 points more likely to have a Republican close friend, according to the poll.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered U.S. voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

