Poll: Most US adults think individual choices keep people in poverty

A recent poll conducted by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that most U.S. adults believe personal choices play a significant role in poverty and homelessness.

About 6 in 10 Americans see personal choices as a major factor in why people remain in poverty, while just under half believe a lack of government support is a major factor.

A majority of Americans, 54%, believe the government is spending “too little” on assistance for those in need, with federal and state governments seen as having a major role in addressing poverty and homelessness.

68% of U.S. adults in the new AP poll think poverty has increased in the country over the past 25 years, while 8 in 10 believe homelessness has increased.

The poll also revealed that perceptions of poverty and homelessness have increased over the past 25 years, with many attributing the rise to visible forms of homelessness like encampments.

In fact, more Americans favor than oppose removing homeless encampments in U.S. cities, with 43% in favor and 25% opposed.

