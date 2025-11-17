News

Poll: Majorities across parties say ‘extreme political rhetoric’ contributor to Charlie Kirk’s death

By Laurel Lee
Charlie Kirk CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A recent poll conducted by NBC News revealed that a majority of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans believe that extremist political rhetoric played a significant role in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The survey found that 61% of Americans think that extreme rhetoric contributed to Kirk’s death, with 28% attributing it to the actions of a disturbed individual.

This marks the first time in 15 years of polling that majorities from all major political groups agree on the impact of extreme rhetoric on a violent incident.

The alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, is facing a capital punishment trial in Utah, with his family stating that he became politically extreme in the year leading up to the assassination.

Robinson’s next hearing is scheduled for January 16, 2026.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

