POLL: Americans worried about healthcare costs

A recent survey by West Health and Gallup reveals that Americans are increasingly anxious about their ability to afford health care, with almost half of adults worried about next year’s costs.

47% are worried they won’t be able to afford health care next year, the highest level since tracking began in 2021.

Concerns about prescription drug costs have climbed steadily too, the survey found — rising from 30% in 2021 to 37% in 2025, also the highest level recorded.

About 1 in 3 adults reported delaying or skipping medical care over the last year because they couldn’t afford it.

The share of adults who say health care costs cause “a lot of stress” in their daily lives has nearly doubled since 2022, rising from 8% to 15%.

The survey also highlights disparities in access to care, with long wait times for appointments being a common obstacle.

The data suggests that the issue of health care may define the upcoming midterm elections, with Democrats focusing on shoring up protections while Republicans push to unwind them.

The survey underscores the growing affordability crisis in health care and the need for policy changes to address these concerns.

