Voter fraud investigator turned author, Ken Block joins the Joe Kelley Show

During the 2020 election claims of voter fraud became the focus of post election coverage. One of the individuals contracted by the Trump administration to investigate those claims was data specialist Ken Block. Here is more on his publication “Disproven” by publisher Simon and Schuster:

“In November 2020, data specialist Ken Block received a phone call from the Trump Campaign. They wanted to hire him to find evidence of election fraud. What followed were late night and early morning requests to assess fraud claims at a blistering pace and ultimately find definitive evidence about the role voter fraud played in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Multiple subpoenas later, Block reveals the truth about being one of the few professionals hired to prove the Trump Campaign’s allegation that voter fraud cost Donald Trump the 2020 presidential election. He explains what the voter data tells us and exposes the sobering truth that our federal elections are operating on hundreds, if not thousands, of disparate voting systems prone to error—a threat to national election integrity.”

Disproven by Ken Block

author Ken Block about his recent release "Disproven".

