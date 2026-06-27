Trump says he is nominating former Oklahoma state trooper Lance Schroyer as ICE director

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper, as the next director of Immigration and Customs and Enforcement.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that his new pick for the immigration enforcement agency is a “PATRIOT with real operational experience, and proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst.”

The nomination comes after former ICE director Todd Lyons resigned at the end of May. David Venturella, a former executive at a private prison operator, has been serving as the acting head of the agency.

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