Judge questions Trump's plan to close the Kennedy Center for 2 years

WASHINGTON — A federal judge overseeing a lawsuit that could decide whether Washington's Kennedy Center closes in July for renovations questioned the Trump administration's plans for the storied performing arts venue, asking Tuesday why the center needed to be closed entirely and whether the administration had done the research to back that decision.

The hearing Tuesday was the first of two back-to-back court hearings on lawsuits over changes at the Kennedy Center. It ended with U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper taking no action after firing questions at plaintiff and defense attorneys alike, making it difficult to predict how he might rule.

Cooper asked the government’s attorney, Brantley Mayers, where in its argument or submissions was the administration’s analysis of the cost of the closure so the center can be renovated, including the loss of sponsorships, bookings and revenue. “I didn’t see any numbers,” he said.

Cooper also wanted to know why the government might oppose renovating the building in stages, an attitude he said had been the “status quo” until it suddenly changed its mind and opted for closure.

Tuesday's hearing centered on a lawsuit filed last year by Rep. Joyce Beatty. The Ohio Democrat sued President Donald Trump and other members of the administration in her capacity as an ex officio trustee of the Kennedy Center. Beatty's lawsuit expanded to include the decision in February to close the center for two years for renovations starting in July.

Since returning to office last year, Trump has taken particular interest in the Kennedy Center. He ousted its previous leadership and replaced it with a handpicked board that named him chairman, changes that prompted an outcry from many artists and exacerbated the operation’s financial challenges. Trump, whose name was later added to the building's facade, announced the renovations earlier this year.

Cooper spent more than half of the two-hour hearing grilling Nathaniel Zelinsky, senior counsel at the Washington Litigation Group, with technical questions relating to Beatty's ability to bring forth the lawsuit.

The judge held off on taking any action, including a possible injunction against the center's name change.

During Tuesday's hearing, Norm Eisen, a board member at Democracy Defenders Action who is co-counsel with Zelinsky, pointed to dozens of statutory refences that made clear the name was intended to be the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Following the hearing, Beatty said she was “very fearful that we’ll see what happened with the East Wing and what happened with the Rose Garden” if the center is closed, referring to major changes the president has made at the White House.

Despite statements from its new executive director, Matt Floca, that work would be done appropriately, Beatty said she doesn't trust the president. “We went through the same thing at the White House. I was right outside there when we saw the bulldozers.”

Another hearing is set for Wednesday, this one the result of a lawsuit by a group of eight cultural preservationist groups who also oppose the closure and renovations.

Cooper said during Tuesday's hearing that he had questions he wanted answered at the upcoming hearing — especially by the defense -- on what will happen to the Kennedy Center if it is closed, including whether there would be any public access.

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