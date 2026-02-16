Police respond to reports of a shooting at a Rhode Island hockey rink

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Police are responding to reports of multiple people hurt in a shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink where a youth hockey game was scheduled.

Little detail was immediately available about the shooting Monday afternoon at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, a few miles outside Providence.

Messages seeking comment were left for Pawtucket police and a spokesperson for the city’s mayor. An email message left for a spokesperson with a local hospital also was not immediately returned.

