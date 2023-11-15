Pest control company will pay you $2,500 to release 100 cockroaches into your home, but...

A pest control company is offering $2,500 to a participant willing to allow the release of 100 cockroaches in their home, with some conditions attached.

Personally, the prospect of 100 cockroaches invading my home doesn’t sit well, regardless of the monetary incentive. However, if you’re unfazed by the idea of creepy crawlies, a lucrative payday awaits.

The Pest Informer recently issued a press release outlining the offer and the potential participant’s experience—whether fortunate or not.

“As technology evolves, we continually seek innovative ways to combat pests, particularly cockroaches,” the company stated in the press release.

“In this study, we are prepared to compensate a homeowner $2,500 to introduce American Cockroaches into their home and evaluate a specific pest control technique, assessing its effectiveness.”

For those considering this unusual opportunity, there are specific eligibility criteria and rules to follow.

Participants must own the home or have written approval from the homeowner.

The minimum age for qualification is 21.

The offer is limited to residents of the Continental United States.

All cockroach treatments used will be safe for families and pets.

Participants are prohibited from attempting additional cockroach treatments during the study.

If the cockroach infestation persists after the study (approximately 30 days), traditional cockroach treatment options will be applied at no cost to the participant.

Still interested? You can apply here.

