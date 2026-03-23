Orlando Storm signs multiple UCF, UF, FSU, & U-Miami alumni, for their upcoming U.F.L. debut

ORLANDO, Fla. — The following - Florida based - players were selected to represent The Orlando Storm, in the 2026 United Football League draft.

Jarrid Williams, (OT) 6′5″ - 323Ibs - Univ. of Miami

Elijhah Badger, (WR) 6′1″- 192Ibs - Univ. of Florida

Samuel Jackson, (OL) 6′5″- 325Ibs - UCF

Fabien Lovett, (DT) 6′4″- 316Ibs - Florida State

Jashaun Corbin, (RB) 5′11″- 224 - Florida State

Cole Schneider, (OG) 6′3″ - 309Ibs - UCF

Mishael Powell, (DB) 6′1″ - 210Ibs - Univ. of Miami

The United Football League concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, on January 14th, 2026.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The draft was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two revolving around the selection of free agents.

READ: Orlando Storm Draft Day One Recap

To start off the UFL draft, over 140 players were selected across the league on Day One, of the two-day, position by position draft.

READ: Orlando Storm Draft Day Two Recap

Over 214 players, were selected across the league on Day Two.

The draft was structured by position groups, beginning with the offensive front, followed by the defensive front, offensive skill positions, and defensive backs.

The Orlando Storm’s first-ever game of the 2026 season is set for: March 29th, @ 8:00 PM EDT against the Columbus Aviators at Inter&Co Stadium, in Orlando, F.L.

According to Ticketmaster, there’s an overall 8 ticket limit for their season opener, purchase Orlando Storm tickets: HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group