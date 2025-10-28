Orlando Storm season tickets are now on sale for their upcoming 2026 UFL season

Orlando, Fla. — The United Football League announced the Orlando Storm as one of its expansion teams in early October, 2025. The Storm plan to play their home games at Inter&Co Stadium.

The Storm will kick off their first ever 2026 UFL season on March 27, 2026, with a 10-week regular season schedule.

The Orlando Storm announced that season tickets for the 2026 season, starting at $23 per game, dropped this morning.

Storm Season Ticket Members enjoy a number of benefits including:

Season Ticket Member Gift

Ticket Exchange Program (Subject to Availability)

Price savings vs. Single Game Tickets

Flexible Renewal Payment Options

Invitation to Exclusive Season Ticket Membership Events

Priority Access to VIP Gameday Experiences (Subject to Availability)

Invites to select player, coach, league staff meet and greet events (If Applicable)

The United Football League is currently a professional spring football league. With the visionary backing of Mike Repole, and Impact Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and ESPN.

The UFL intends to deliver the most accessible and innovative professional football experience, in the world, for players and fans.

Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL.

Fans can visit www.theufl.com/orlando to learn more about The Storm season ticket packages and benefits or contact the UFL ticket office at: tickets@uflstorm.com.

