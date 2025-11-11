Orlando Magic have unveiled their latest NBA City Edition jerseys

Orlando, Fla. — This latest City Edition reflects the Magic’s dynamic legacy, showcasing that the team’s history is not defined by a single era, but by the iconic moments that have shaped their franchise’s story.

Orlando’s Nike NBA City Edition uniform will debut during the 2025-26 Magic season, at the November 20 game, when the Magic host the Clippers.

The Magic will wear the Nike NBA City Edition uniform at six home games this season (Nov. 20, Feb. 5, Feb. 7, Mar. 11, Mar. 12, Mar. 26).

In addition to the wordmark from 1989, the inset panel on the shorts features the original ball and star trail logo, with the neck and arm taping from the original uniforms. The waistband features the “ORLANDO” wordmark that was first introduced in 2008, tying together the franchise’s visual evolution.

The City Edition uniforms were designed to represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique — honoring the inherent bond between court, community and culture.

The Magic’s City Edition uniform debuted originally in 2019. Highlighted by an orange theme, representing what Orlando is famous for, sunshine & citrus.

For the City Edition jerseys this year: “The base color of platinum continues from last season and is combined with the iconic Magic blue, embodying the city’s distinct pride and spirit. A celebration of the franchise’s journey, this uniform unites historic details with contemporary design, capturing the essence of the team’s brand through the years.”

