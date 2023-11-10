News

Orlando honors men and women of the armed forces with parade

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

The 24th annual City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade will take place Saturday starting at 11:00am in Downtown Orlando.

Officials say the event will begin with an opening ceremony led by Mayor Buddy Dyer at Orange Avenue near Central Boulevard, followed by the parade, which will begin at Robinson Street and Orange Avenue, and continue through part of the downtown area.

After the parade, the city’s Veterans Day Celebration will take place at Lake Eola Park, featuring music, food, and fun family activities.

