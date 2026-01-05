Operation Tidal Wave: Florida details largest immigration enforcement effort in State history

Florida — Officials say ‘Operation Tidal Wave’ represents the largest coordinated immigration enforcement operation ever conducted in the state.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Operation Tidal Wave, resulted in more than 1,100 arrests during its initial phase, and helped form the foundation of an ongoing interior enforcement strategy.

The operation began on April 21, 2025, as a six-day joint effort led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in coordination with multiple federal agencies and local law enforcement partners.

State and federal officials reported that approximately 63 percent of those arrested had prior criminal arrests or convictions, including individuals charged or convicted of violent crimes, sexual offenses, gang-related activity, drug trafficking, and other felonies. Authorities also stated that 378 of those arrested had final orders of removal, making them immediately eligible for deportation proceedings under federal law.

ICE confirmed that Operation Tidal Wave focused on interior enforcement, targeting individuals already residing in Florida rather than border apprehensions. ICE Homeland Security Investigations, Enforcement and Removal Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Marshals Service participated, alongside Florida Highway Patrol and numerous county sheriff’s offices.

Officials released demographic data showing the national origins of those arrested during the initial sweep:

437 from Guatemala

280 from Mexico

153 from Honduras

48 from Venezuela

24 from El Salvador

178 from other countries

Operation Tidal Wave was made possible in part through expanded use of Section 287(g) agreements. Which authorizes trained state and local law enforcement officers to carry out specific federal immigration enforcement functions under ICE supervision. Authorities have emphasized that Operation Tidal Wave was not a one-time event but the beginning of sustained immigration enforcement efforts in Florida.

Following the April sweep, Florida officials continue to reference Operation Tidal Wave as an active enforcement framework. State leaders have also stated, that additional phases are expected as cooperation between ICE & Florida law enforcement continues.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group