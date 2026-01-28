Oman set to become the 61st country to join the NASA Artemis Accords

Muscat, OMN. — They become the 61st nation to commit to responsible space exploration, for the benefit of all humanity.

Said al-Maawali, Oman’s minister of transportation, communication, & information technology signed on behalf of the country.

In 2020, during the first Trump Administration, the United States, led by NASA & the U.S. Department of State, joined with seven other founding nations to establish the Artemis Accords.

The Artemis Accords reinforce the commitment by signatory nations to the Outer Space Treaty, the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement.

As well as, best practices and norms of responsible behavior for civil space exploration.

The accords introduced the first set of practical principles aimed at enhancing the safety, transparency, and coordination of civil space exploration on the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

More countries are expected to sign the Artemis Accords in the months and years ahead, as NASA continues its work to establish a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space.

