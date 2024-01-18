News

Oklahoma bill bans ‘furries’ from school, requires parents or animal control to pick them up

By Joe Kelley

Coronavirus: Furries cancel annual convention in Pittsburgh due to COVID-19 concerns A few of the participants in the annual Anthrocon convention wave to other enthusiasts as they parade through Pittsburgh's David Lawrence Convention Center after they posed for a photograph in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record with the number of individuals gathered at one time in what they call full firsuit attire on Saturday, July 6, 2013, in Pittsburgh.

By Joe Kelley

Before the commencement of the 2024 Oklahoma legislative sessions, a multitude of bills will be submitted, with the majority never progressing towards becoming laws.

Representative Justin Humphrey, a Republican from Lane, stands out by proposing a bill specifically addressing “furries” in Oklahoma schools.

House Bill 3084, introduced by Humphrey, aims to prohibit students who identify as imaginary animals or engage in anthropomorphic behavior, commonly known as furries, from participating in school activities.

According to the bill, parents or guardians must retrieve the student from school, and if they are unable to do so, animal control services are to be contacted for the student’s removal.

Additional details here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!