Oklahoma bill bans ‘furries’ from school, requires parents or animal control to pick them up

Before the commencement of the 2024 Oklahoma legislative sessions, a multitude of bills will be submitted, with the majority never progressing towards becoming laws.

Representative Justin Humphrey, a Republican from Lane, stands out by proposing a bill specifically addressing “furries” in Oklahoma schools.

House Bill 3084, introduced by Humphrey, aims to prohibit students who identify as imaginary animals or engage in anthropomorphic behavior, commonly known as furries, from participating in school activities.

According to the bill, parents or guardians must retrieve the student from school, and if they are unable to do so, animal control services are to be contacted for the student’s removal.

